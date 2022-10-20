Thursday, 20 October 2022

Business awards finalists

    1. Business

    The finalists have been announced in this year’s The Grand Business South Awards.

    Business achievements will be celebrated at a black tie gala dinner on Friday, November 18 at the Dunedin Town Hall.

    The finalists are. —

    Excellence in service: Crew Technology Recruitment, Fable Dunedin, Select Recruitment.

    Excellence in retail: Design Federation, Gilbert’s Fine Food, Mitre 10 MEGA Wanaka.

    Excellence in tourism and hospitality: Highlands — Experience the Exceptional, iFLY Indoor Skydiving Queenstown, Tuhura Otago Museum.

    Excellence in not-for-profit: KiwiHarvest, Mirror Services/Whakaata Tohu Tohu, The Malcam Charitable Trust.

    Excellence in primary industry: Mataura Valley Milk, NZ Zero Ltd/Forest Lodge, Topflite Ltd.

    Excellence in manufacturing: Farra Engineering, Site Weld NZ Ltd, United Machinists.

    Excellence in technology: GetHomeSafe, GummyBear in collaboration with Zest4Travel, Oritain Global Ltd.

    Established exporter of the year: Farra Engineering, Oritain Global, Tuapeka Gold Print.

    Emerging business: Crunchy Ltd, Fable Dunedin, Pro Civil Construction Ltd.

    Maori business: INNOV8HQ, Potiki Poi, Youth Employment Success.

    Brand strategy and planning: Lake Wanaka Tourism, Richard Joseph and Associates, Whistle and Pop.

    Innovation: GetHomeSafe, GummyBear in collaboration with Zest4Travel, Highlands — Experience the Exceptional

    Business sustainability and resilience: Mataura Valley Milk, Preens Apparelmaster and Linenmaster, The Strictly Coffee Company.

    Business integrity: Firebrand, Propower, Tolcarne boarding residence.

    Workplace injury prevention: Ceres Environmental NZ LLC, Downer NZ, Select Recruitment.

    Excellence in leadership: Heidi Renata (chief energy officer INNOV8HQ), Josie Spillane (chief executive Highlands — Experience the Exceptional), Richard Roberts (former chief executive Dunedin International Airport Ltd).