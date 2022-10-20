Business awards finalists

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The finalists have been announced in this year’s The Grand Business South Awards.
Business achievements will be celebrated at a black tie gala dinner on Friday, November 18 at the Dunedin Town Hall.
The finalists are. —
Excellence in service: Crew Technology Recruitment, Fable Dunedin, Select Recruitment.
Excellence in retail: Design Federation, Gilbert’s Fine Food, Mitre 10 MEGA Wanaka.
Excellence in tourism and hospitality: Highlands — Experience the Exceptional, iFLY Indoor Skydiving Queenstown, Tuhura Otago Museum.
Excellence in not-for-profit: KiwiHarvest, Mirror Services/Whakaata Tohu Tohu, The Malcam Charitable Trust.
Excellence in primary industry: Mataura Valley Milk, NZ Zero Ltd/Forest Lodge, Topflite Ltd.
Excellence in manufacturing: Farra Engineering, Site Weld NZ Ltd, United Machinists.
Excellence in technology: GetHomeSafe, GummyBear in collaboration with Zest4Travel, Oritain Global Ltd.
Established exporter of the year: Farra Engineering, Oritain Global, Tuapeka Gold Print.
Emerging business: Crunchy Ltd, Fable Dunedin, Pro Civil Construction Ltd.
Maori business: INNOV8HQ, Potiki Poi, Youth Employment Success.
Brand strategy and planning: Lake Wanaka Tourism, Richard Joseph and Associates, Whistle and Pop.
Innovation: GetHomeSafe, GummyBear in collaboration with Zest4Travel, Highlands — Experience the Exceptional
Business sustainability and resilience: Mataura Valley Milk, Preens Apparelmaster and Linenmaster, The Strictly Coffee Company.
Business integrity: Firebrand, Propower, Tolcarne boarding residence.
Workplace injury prevention: Ceres Environmental NZ LLC, Downer NZ, Select Recruitment.
Excellence in leadership: Heidi Renata (chief energy officer INNOV8HQ), Josie Spillane (chief executive Highlands — Experience the Exceptional), Richard Roberts (former chief executive Dunedin International Airport Ltd).