Business awards finalists

The finalists have been announced in this year’s The Grand Business South Awards.

Business achievements will be celebrated at a black tie gala dinner on Friday, November 18 at the Dunedin Town Hall.

The finalists are. —

Excellence in service: Crew Technology Recruitment, Fable Dunedin, Select Recruitment.

Excellence in retail: Design Federation, Gilbert’s Fine Food, Mitre 10 MEGA Wanaka.

Excellence in tourism and hospitality: Highlands — Experience the Exceptional, iFLY Indoor Skydiving Queenstown, Tuhura Otago Museum.

Excellence in not-for-profit: KiwiHarvest, Mirror Services/Whakaata Tohu Tohu, The Malcam Charitable Trust.

Excellence in primary industry: Mataura Valley Milk, NZ Zero Ltd/Forest Lodge, Topflite Ltd.

Excellence in manufacturing: Farra Engineering, Site Weld NZ Ltd, United Machinists.

Excellence in technology: GetHomeSafe, GummyBear in collaboration with Zest4Travel, Oritain Global Ltd.

Established exporter of the year: Farra Engineering, Oritain Global, Tuapeka Gold Print.

Emerging business: Crunchy Ltd, Fable Dunedin, Pro Civil Construction Ltd.

Maori business: INNOV8HQ, Potiki Poi, Youth Employment Success.

Brand strategy and planning: Lake Wanaka Tourism, Richard Joseph and Associates, Whistle and Pop.

Innovation: GetHomeSafe, GummyBear in collaboration with Zest4Travel, Highlands — Experience the Exceptional

Business sustainability and resilience: Mataura Valley Milk, Preens Apparelmaster and Linenmaster, The Strictly Coffee Company.

Business integrity: Firebrand, Propower, Tolcarne boarding residence.

Workplace injury prevention: Ceres Environmental NZ LLC, Downer NZ, Select Recruitment.

Excellence in leadership: Heidi Renata (chief energy officer INNOV8HQ), Josie Spillane (chief executive Highlands — Experience the Exceptional), Richard Roberts (former chief executive Dunedin International Airport Ltd).