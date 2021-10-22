Friday, 22 October 2021

Business South board poll begins

    By Riley Kennedy
    1. Business

    Voting has opened to elect the inaugural board of Business South.

    Eight positions, to be elected by the organisation’s members, are available and 10 candidates have been nominated.

    They are Silver Fern Farms enterprise architect Darryl Munro; Kiddey Consulting managing director David Kiddey; Grand Casino Dunedin chief executive Dominique Dowding; Allied Press chief executive Grant McKenzie; Transition to Work Trust chief executive John Guthrie; Otago Polytechnic research projects co-ordinator Lesley Brook; Jack’s Mitre 10 Mega Dunedin chief executive Neil Finn-House; Firebrand managing director Rebecca Twemlow; University of Otago legal adviser Will Martin; and Central Lakes Flooring co-owner Andrew Leys.

    Voting closes on November 2.

