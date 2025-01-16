Butter, olive oil drive grocery price rises

The price for a 500 gram block of butter rose about 50 percent to an average price of $6.66. File photo

Food prices rose an annual 1.5 percent in December with higher prices for grocery food and restaurant meals, as well as ready-to-eat food.

Stats NZ says grocery prices rose 2.7 percent with higher prices for butter, standard 2 litre milk bottles and olive oil.

The price for a 500 gram block of butter rose about 50 percent to an average price of $6.66, compared with $4.48 the year earlier.

Stats spokesperson Nicola Growden said food price increases were partly offset by cheaper fruit and vegetables, down an annual 8 percent.

"Fruit and vegetable prices were driven by lower prices for kūmara, potatoes, and onions," she said.

"Kūmara prices are around 60 percent lower in December 2024 than they were a year ago. In comparison, kūmara prices rose almost 260 percent in the year ended December 2023."

Restaurant meals and ready to eat foods rose 3.1 percent.

Growden said the increase in restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food was due to higher prices for lunch/brunch, hamburgers and evening restaurant meals.

Woolworths' online shopping site lists 500g Anchor butter for sale at $8.25, 500g Alpine butter at $8.99 and Mainland 500g for $9.50. It also lists its Woolworths slated butter at $6.49.

Pak'n Save has Pams 500g butter for $6.29 and an Anchor 500g block at $8.69..

New World's online shopping lists Pams 500g butter at $6.49 and Anchor 500g at $9.19.

Other selected prices

Additional prices tracked by Stats will contribute 6.4 percent to the December quarter Consumer Price Index (CPI), which will be released next Wednesday 22 January.

Alcoholic beverages rose an annual 2.6 percent and tobacco rose 7.5 percent.

The price of petrol fell an annual 4.1 percent, while diesel was down 11.5 percent.

Domestic air transport rose 2.8 percent while international travel fell 10.3 percent.

Accommodation costs were mixed with domestic accommodation down 11.7 percent, while prepaid international accommodation rose 6.4 percent.