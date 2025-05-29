McDonald's approved despite strong opposition

Photo: ODT files

McDonald's has been given permission to open a new restaurant in the Auckland suburb of Ōrākei, despite opposition from the council.

Following a three-day hearing this month, an independent panel has granted the fast food restaurant's resource consent application to build a 24-hour drive-through at the currently vacant 152 Kepa Rd.

Auckland Council and Auckland Transport opposed the application, stating the site had insufficient space for a drive-through and queues would spill onto the already busy main road.

A large majority of the 381 written submissions from the public were also against the application - 331 were against, 45 supported the application, and five were neutral.