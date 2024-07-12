Cold weather a reason for Pagani move

Pagani’s Dunedin store has moved into the Meridian Mall after about seven years in George St. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A Dunedin women’s fashion retailer has made the move to the Meridian Mall after about seven years in George St.

The Dunedin branch of New Zealand women’s fashion brand Pagani, formerly located in George St near the entrance to the Wall Street Mall, has moved indoors to the Hanover wing of the Meridian Mall, next to Merchant.

The store temporarily stopped trading on Monday and by yesterday had completed its move.

Pagani marketing manager Louise Art said

there were lots of different reasons for the move and Dunedin’s weather was one of them.

"We know that obviously it gets very cold down in Dunedin," she said.

"Being inside the mall is just a better place for us just for during the winter months and we definitely see people aren’t as keen to be shopping the shops at the street-front sites.

"Hopefully people find it a little bit more of an enjoyable experience to be able to shop while they’re inside the mall."

She declined to elaborate further on the reasons for the move.

The Meridian Mall was a "fantastic site" with lots of really great retailers inside and it was good to be sharing a space alongside some other strong brands, Mrs Art said.

Pagani was founded in 1983 and has more than 27 retail stores nationwide.

Meridian Mall marketing manager Stacey Johnston said management was very pleased to have added Pagani to the mall’s "strong fashion offer".

Discussions with Pagani had taken place over several months and it had been a part of the mall historically.

Ms Johnston said there were always changes in the mall’s tenancy mix as it evolved to meet consumer demand.

Vacancies gave them the opportunity to bring fresh new brands to Dunedin, and vacant lots had also been utilised for "vibrant community activations" and local business pop-ups.

Resonate and Sushi Platter had also opened in the mall in the last month, and EFX Hair was currently undertaking an expansion into the neighbouring tenancy to increase their beauty offerings, she said.