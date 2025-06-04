Direct flights from Christchurch to Adelaide coming

Photo: Christchurch Airport

For the first time ever, Air New Zealand will operate direct flights from Christchurch to Adelaide twice a week this summer.

The flight will leave Christchurch every Friday and Monday from October 27 to March 28.

The flights will depart Christchurch in the early evening and arrive in Adelaide in the late evening, with the return service leaving Adelaide the following morning and touching down in Christchurch afternoon.

The service will provide more than 15,000 seats across the summer season.

Christchurch and Adelaide have officially been sister cities for over 50 years and signed a Memorandum of Understanding in 2022 to deepen ties across tourism, trade, education and culture.

Christchurch Airport chief executive Justin Watson said the route will add strength to the airport’s growing network

"This service is another fabulous addition to our trans-Tasman network. It builds on a strong civic and regional connection and supports more Kiwis and Aussies to explore each other’s backyards all year round."

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger said the announcement was another milestone in the long friendship between the two cities.

"Adelaide and Christchurch are sister cities with shared values and strong ties. With over 50 years of formal connection behind us, this new service is awesome, it opens the door to even more exchange, tourism and opportunity.”

Adelaide Airport managing director Brenton Cox also welcomed the move.

"We’re delighted that Air New Zealand has recognised the strong pent-up demand between Adelaide and Christchurch," he said.

“Our data shows that close to 50,000 passengers are travelling indirectly between Adelaide and the South Island each year, with a relatively even split of inbound and outbound travel, so we’re confident that there will be significant interest in this new service. The majority of travellers between Adelaide and New Zealand are either on holiday or visiting family and relatives.

“We have no doubt a non-stop service to Christchurch will prove attractive to South Australians.

The announcement rounds off a bumper few weeks for Christchurch Airport following Qantas’s decision to increase capacity on its Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne routes, Singapore Airlines boosting international summer connectivity, and Air New Zealand’s jet service addition to the Christchurch–Hamilton route.

Air New Zealand also announced 36 new flights between Auckland and Christchurch between June and October, adding 14,600 seats to their schedule.

Christchurch to Adelaide schedule

Flight No. Origin Destination Departure Arrival Days of Operation NZ 261 Christchurch (CHC) Adelaide (ADL) 17:50 19:55 Monday^, Friday NZ262 Adelaide (ADL) Christchurch (CHC) 07:00 13:45 Tuesday, Saturday

^ Mondays services will be operated 18:50 – 20:55 between 27th October till 24th November 2025.