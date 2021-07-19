Monday, 19 July 2021

Dunedin high school pupils invent finger-saving wedge with an edge

    Emmeline Taimalie, Josh Forrester, Lachie MacArthur, Te Kahui Mariu-Boreham, Lewis Chinula,...
    Emmeline Taimalie, Josh Forrester, Lachie MacArthur, Te Kahui Mariu-Boreham, Lewis Chinula, Mitchell Stewart, Hayley Anderson, Kahlia Pulham. Photo: Supplied / Under the Door Enterprises
    A doorstop made of 100% recycled materials will soon be available at Mitre 10 Dunedin thanks to the creativity of some local high school pupils.

    The high number of people, especially small children, who slam their fingers in doors is "out of this world", says Kavanagh College agribusiness pupil and Under the Door Enterprises chief executive Hayley Anderson.

    The Woolly Wedge is a sustainable Kiwi-made solution, she tells Jesse Mulligan.

    "It's a great way to stop that visit to the ER with sore, swollen fingers."

    The Woolly Wedge is a double-sided doorstop with one side covered in NZ wool (from carpet offcuts), the other side covered in rubber (from old bike tubes) and a recycled wood offcut creating a wedge shape between them.

    Hayley and other Kavanagh College pupils designed the Woolly Wedge for the Young Enterprise competition, partly because their classroom's "normal wood doorstop" just wouldn't stay in place, Hayley says.

    The group realised a carpet-covered doorstop would "create a little bit of friction".

    The Woolly Wedge. Photo: Supplied / Under the Door Enterprises
    "Because it's made out of recycled material we wanted it to look like it's green and it's clean and it represents New Zealand."

    The pupils are excited to see the Wooly Wedge for sale at the Dunedin Mitre 10 store in August.

    A four-pack of woolly wedges will sell for $12, some of which will go to the rural wellbeing charity Farmstrong.

    RNZ
