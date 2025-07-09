New World fire: 180 roles to be disestablished

The massive blaze at the supermarket took more than 10 hours to put out and left the building badly damaged. Photo: RNZ

Foodstuffs has confirmed 180 roles at Victoria Park's New World supermarket in Auckland will be disestablished after a fire three weeks ago.

However it said the timeframe for when redundancy would take effect has been extended to provide more time to support each team member finding a new role.

First Union told RNZ's Checkpoint programme today employees will now be paid up until August 4 - longer than they expected.

Eighty jobs have been earmarked at the Pt Chevalier New World and another 100 jobs were available through 14 Foodstuffs North Island stores via a "jobs expo" the company had organised.

If the affected staff were employed by another store they would still receive their redundancy, First Union said.

The union believed it was a "good outcome".

The massive blaze on June 17 took more than 10 hours to put out and left the building badly damaged with a collapsed ceiling.

Foodstuffs North Island chief executive Chris Quin earlier said the damage was extensive and the store was expected to be out of operation for approximately two years while significant rebuild work takes place.

He said the new Pt Chevalier store would be the closest New World option for many affected Victoria Park shoppers, especially those in surrounding suburbs.

"Since the fire, we've heard from so many locals who told us how much they'll miss Victoria Park. Some even described it as their 'extended pantry'," he said.

"We know how important it is to have access to a full-service grocery store in the area, and bringing forward the opening of New World Pt Chevalier is one way we can help meet that need."