Thursday, 13 January 2022

Dunedin house prices jump 19.6%

    1. Business

    Dunedin's home values have climbed to a record average of $725,853.

    Latest figures released today from QV show residential values in the city jumped 19.6% in the 12 months to December last year.

    The city’s largest capital gains were on the coast and Otago Peninsula, where values increased nearly 25%.

    Last year was a "bumper year" for house-price growth in Dunedin, especially during the first half, QV area manager Tim Gibson said.

    "New regulations, rising interest rates and tightening lending restrictions have taken some of the heat out of it now, and yet values have continued to rise every month,” he said.

    He expected growth rates to "taper off" throughout the year.

    In Queenstown, home values increased 27.2% in the 12 months to December.

    But with more properties starting to come on to the market, the market had begun to turn in the favour of buyers, QV Queenstown property consultant Greg Simpson said.

    "Those sellers who had been holding their properties off the market as long as possible to get the highest price are now stepping forward, concerned that they may have missed the peak.”

    House values rose 22% in Invercargill last year, where the average value is now $486,715.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

     

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter