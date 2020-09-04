Dyslexia no barrier to city entrepreneur expanding operations

Pure Services Ltd owner David Begg is expanding his operations across the country. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Some may see dyslexia as a major hurdle in the business world.

However, David Begg is crediting his condition with helping him to grow his Dunedin-based cleaning company, which is on track to achieve national coverage.

Mr Begg recently sold his successful cleaning franchise Chem-Dry Otago so he could focus on expanding his other business, Pure Services Ltd.

Pure Services specialises in external maintenance, cleaning and pest control for residential homes, rental properties, and commercial premises.

He recently merged Pure Services with The Car Cleaning Company, and they are now transitioning into a new national brand with 55 staff across four offices in Auckland, Hamilton, Dunedin and Central Otago.

He plans to open another office in Christchurch within the next six months, and he said he would not be stopping there.

His sights are set on achieving national coverage and pursuing larger national contracts within the next two years.

While there was a stigma in New Zealand concerning dyslexia, he believed anyone who understood it saw it as an advantage.

He said his business success so far could be largely attributed to the condition.

"Dyslexia helps me think outside the square, which is great in my industry.

"Our innovation is a big point of difference.

"We’re always creating new ways of doing things, researching new methods that are more user-friendly for our staff and cost-effective for our customers.

"It’s about working to your strengths."

With that in mind, he said a lot of the company’s success could also be credited to his staff.

"I have really good staff to fall back on.

"I get them to do the things I’m not good at, so I can focus on my strengths."