Earthworks for fast-food outlet begin

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Earthworks have begun and construction materials have started arriving at the site of a new McDonald’s restaurant and drive-through in Green Island.

The Dunedin City Council granted resource consent to the international fast-food giant in November last year to develop the South Rd site, which was formerly occupied by the Commercial Tavern.

The plans show the drive-through will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and the dine-in part of the restaurant will operate from 7am-11pm, seven days a week.