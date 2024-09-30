Earthworks for fast-food outlet begin

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Earthworks have begun and construction materials have started arriving at the site of a new McDonald’s restaurant and drive-through in Green Island.
The Dunedin City Council granted resource consent to the international fast-food giant in November last year to develop the South Rd site, which was formerly occupied by the Commercial Tavern.
The plans show the drive-through will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and the dine-in part of the restaurant will operate from 7am-11pm, seven days a week.