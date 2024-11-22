Fast 50 puts Dunedin housing company eighth

Halter uses artificial intelligence to guide cows around farms, set up virtual fences and detect health events. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin's TGC Homes is the highest ranked southern business on this year’s Deloitte Fast 50 index — placing eighth with revenue growth of 398%.

Announced at a function in Auckland this week, the annual index ranked businesses experiencing rapid revenue growth over three years, setting the benchmark for fast growth businesses in New Zealand.

TGC Homes — the names being the founders’ three initials — was established in 2016 by Charles Blair, George Hercus and Tom Nailard, who all met through mutual friends.

Their goal was to meet the significant changes in housing needs in the city, driven by changing lifestyles, and what they believed was a need for increased diversity rather than Dunedin’s traditional three-bedroom bungalow.

Air Milford, which provides charter flights and scenic tours, was ranked 11th with 366% growth, helicopter company Over The Top was 14th (307%), independent travel agency xtravel was 16th (276%), cherry and cherry juice producer Eden Orchards was 37th (144%), engineering and building firm Connor Jones 42nd (130%), trucking company McEwan Haulage 43rd (127%), digital and IT recruitment firm Crew Technology Recruitment 47th (114%), and cancer diagnostics listed company Pacific Edge 50th (109%).

Virtual fencing and pasture management business Halter secured first place on the index with growth of 1539%. The product-based company uses artificial intelligence to guide cows around a farm, set up virtual fences and detect health events, among a host of other functions.

Halter was founded in 2016 by Morrinsville dairy farmer’s son Craig Piggott, who studied mechanical engineering at university and, after a year working at Rocket Lab, left the startup to start his own company.

OLT (1237%), Pact Steel (751%), Franklin Hospital (477%) and Fortis Travel and Events (447%) rounded out the top five fastest growing private businesses in New Zealand.

On the Master of Growth index, telecommunications infrastructure wholesaler Devoli secured the top spot with 478% growth over the past five years.

The company specialises in providing advanced telco solutions for retail brands and managed services providers across New Zealand and Australia, with services including internet, mobile and voice solutions.

It was followed by WasteCo (467%), BlackBull Markets (443%), Groovey Group (424%) and FSL Construction and Interiors (416%).

