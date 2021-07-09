Firms helping young people get into work

Farra Engineering chief executive Gareth Evans believes being part of the Youth Employment Success programme is about social responsibility. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Dunedin businesses have been recognised for their part in a youth employment programme.

Youth Employment Success (YES) has been running since 2016 with the goal of finding employers and offering opportunities to young people in the workplace.

This week, the programme held its annual celebration to recognise the success of the scheme over the past year.

One of the businesses recognised was Farra Engineering, which has been offering opportunities for three years.

In the past year, the firm held three open days for 40 YES participants.

Chief executive Gareth Evans said it was about opening up their business so it was accessible to youth to learn.

Over the past three years, Farra had about doubled the number of apprentices it employed to 13.

"We joined YES for social responsibility really.

"We think that the YES programme is doing good work and it has been about supporting that work rather than any particular benefit for us," Mr Evans said.

He believed the business community was starting to get the message that it had to work together to encourage youth into employment, and make employment "a bit less terrifying".

"It is just whether the young people have got our message yet, but we will get there."

Other Dunedin businesses recognised for their part in the programme were Findex, the Southern District Health Board, the Dunedin City Council, Hope and Sons and Dunedin Print.

Firebrand was the contract lead for YES and managing director Rebecca Twemlow said the statistics for youth employment were still "sobering" — 18% of those on a benefit in Dunedin were youth.

That represented 1590 young people on benefits.

In the year to June, more than 1000 Dunedin youth had been engaged in the scheme across 76 employers.

The programme was funded by the Ministry of Social Development.

Over the next year, YES would be working closely with Maori organisations and business networks to help enable Maori youth equity outcomes.

It would also be highlighting the career pathways for trade-based careers..

