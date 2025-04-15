Former Dunedin pub operator leaves trail of debt

A company that once operated a popular South Dunedin tavern has been liquidated, leaving behind more than $100,000 of remaining debt.

Akuhata Ltd was put into liquidation in February last year, with Trevor and Emma Laing appointed liquidators.

The company was incorporated in November 2020 for the purpose of purchasing a tavern operation from a leased premises in Dunedin, The Kensington Tavern, the liquidator’s first report said.

The business was placed on the market in 2023 and an agreement for sale was entered into and settled on in January last year.

Payments to secured creditors were made from the sale funds, but the balance available was not sufficient to satisfy all other creditors in full, it said.

The liquidator’s final report, made public this month, said a total of $20,976.02 worth of assets had been realised.

A total of 10 creditor claims were received.

The IRD, listed as a preferential creditor, was paid $11,034.93.

Preferential creditors were paid 9c to the dollar and a remaining $109,250.59 was still owed, an accompanying summary report said.