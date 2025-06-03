Tiwai Point smelter to ramp up production

The Tiwai Point smelter near Bluff. Photo: ODT files

Power restrictions on the Tiwai Point smelter in Southland are being eased as hydro lakes levels have risen enough to ease fears of stretched power supplies this winter.

An agreement between the New Zealand Aluminium Smelter (NZAS) near Bluff and main power supplier Meridian Energy has allowed production to be cut and electricity usage reduced to preserve hydro resources.

"New Zealand's hydro storage is looking much healthier than it was just a few weeks ago, so we are now confident regarding security of supply this winter. As a result, we want NZAS to get back to business," Meridian chief executive designate Mike Roan said.

The smelter is the largest power user in the country and had been reducing its power usage by 50 Megawatts, which would start being phased out from the middle of this month allowing for an increase in aluminium production.

"This is another example of how willing NZAS is to support New Zealand's electricity system while making some of the purest, renewable aluminium on the planet and we are hugely appreciative of that," Roan said.

Under the agreement, Meridian has two options that can be called on if the power supply outlook deteriorates.