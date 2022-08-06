Forsyth Barr secures alliance with Barrenjoey

Forsyth Barr has announced a "strategic alliance" with Australian financial services firm Barrenjoey Capital Partners.

In a statement, the firm said the alliance would provide reciprocal access to institutional equities research and execution, corporate advisory and capital markets services in Australia and New Zealand.

The deal did not involve any change in shareholdings, structure or management in either firm.

Forsyth Barr managing director Neil Paviour-Smith said the senior teams of both firms had built strong working relationships and the two companies were excited to be formalising those relationships.

The firms had recently worked together on transactions, including as joint lead managers on the IPO of infrastructure maintenance provider Ventia Services.

Barrenjoey is majority staff owned and has global reach through a strategic partnership with Barclays.