Govt believed to have struck Free Trade deal with India

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi earlier in the year. Photo: RNZ / Marika Khabazi

The government has struck a Free Trade deal with India, it is understood.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon promised to do so in his first term, and negotiations were formally launched in March.

He visited the country for four days in April, and Trade Minister Todd McClay has been on several trips there since.

Indian media over the weekend reported an agreement had gone through the country's cabinet.

Reports have suggested negotiations were finalised in recent days, with Christopher Luxon expected to make an announcement soon.

Two-way trade between the two countries currently totals about $3.14 billion a year.

About $718m of that is exports from New Zealand, primarily wool, logs and apples.

The prime minister's office in a statement said he had seen speculation, but had no comment for now.

McClay's office has been contacted.