Harvey Norman renting site

    Harvey Norman has moved into the former Warehouse site in Maclaggan St in Dunedin for six months....
    The former Warehouse site in Maclaggan St, Dunedin, has been leased temporarily to retail store Harvey Norman.

    In June, Port Otago’s property subsidiary bought 35 Maclaggan St from NZX-listed property company Investore Property Ltd with plans to redevelop it into the new Otago Regional Council office.

    The purchase price was $10.2million.

    Port Otago chief executive Kevin Winders confirmed Harvey Norman took over a six-month lease at the property when the building sale was settled last Monday.

    Harvey Norman would be using the site as temporary warehousing, Mr Winders said.

    The council’s new build group, project consultants and contractors would still have access to the building.

    That would allow work on the refit to continue to the original timeframes, Mr Winders said.

    "The revenue from the Harvey Norman lease is an unexpected positive outcome, with little down side," he said.

    Redeveloping the building for the council was expected to take up to two years.

