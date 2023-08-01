JobDUN applications sought

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Dunedin businesses have the opportunity to pick from the best rising talent on their doorstep. The annual Dunedin City Council JobDUN business internship programme has launched its new season and applications from city-based businesses are being called for.

The programme was established in 2009 through a collaboration between the Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) sector, University of Otago, Otago Polytechnic and the DCC to meet significant industry skills shortages.

While it began with an ICT focus, the scheme now involves 10 business sectors.

Chanel O’Brien, economic adviser with the DCC Economic Development Unit, said JobDUN was a two-way street.

"This programme is about attitude, initiative and a positive mindset," Ms O’Brien said.

It was for "Dunedin businesspeople who are willing to give something a go, who have identified a need or problem, and who want to support students from the university and polytechnic".

"Students must have a positive mindset and [an] understanding that Dunedin business people want to meet them and have a great opportunity for them. It’s about building confidence for both sides.

"Business people have problems to be solved and we have a wealth of talent here from all over the country and the world. JobDUN is about connecting this up."

Ms O’Brien said the needs of the businesses drove the programme and were central to its success.

"JobDUN creates high-value jobs, retains skills and talent in the city, and contributes to Dunedin’s economic growth. It’s a paid internship programme and enables businesses to test an intern’s capabilities in a real-world environment at a lower risk.

"Internships should be challenging and stimulating for the students while helping the business build capability, improve productivity and growth.

Over the past decade JobDUN has placed almost 500 interns, creating 293 roles, 153 of which were new. More than half of the students were offered employment once their internship period ended. The 2022/23 season attracted applications from 22 businesses. The top three sectors were ICT, marketing and media, and financial services.

Ms O’Brien said the creative, professional, scientific and technical sectors were all normally represented, and the not-for-profit sector had also been assisted in the past. Internships generally ran between eight and 16 weeks and the EDU paid $1000 per student. It had funding to place 50 students each season.

"Overall business satisfaction sits at 95%. And that’s the same figure for the interns," Ms O’Brien said.

"Last season, interns responded with an 84% very satisfied and 16% satisfied rating."

Ms O’Brien said past JobDUN interns had gone on to establish successful Dunedin-based companies CloudCannon and Bike School NZ, and had taken on influential roles with Education Perfect, Bison and Igtimi.

