Waste-to-power venture gains global recognition

Winners at the 2025 Anaerobic Digestion and Biogas Industry Awards, including Eco Stock Supplies managing director Andrew Fisher (front row, bow tie) celebrate their successes at a function in Birmingham. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Ecogas — a joint venture between Central Otago’s Pioneer Energy Group and Ecostock Ltd — has received global recognition, winning AD Hero of the Year at the 2025 Anaerobic Digestion and Biogas Industry Awards in the United Kingdom.

The awards, held during the World Biogas Summit and Expo in Birmingham, recognised global excellence in the anaerobic digestion and biogas sector.

More than 400 people attended the event hosted by the Anaerobic Digestion and Bioresources Association (ADBA) and the World Biogas Association.

Pioneer Energy ventured into the waste-to-energy sector through a partnership with Ecostock Ltd to form Ecogas. In 2022, the business commissioned its first site in Reporoa, in the central North Island, New Zealand’s first and only commercial-scale anaerobic digestion facility.

Since opening, the facility has diverted more than 125,000 tonnes of organic waste from landfill, generating renewable natural gas and biofertiliser.

Last year, Ecogas became the first company to inject generating renewable natural gas into New Zealand’s national gas infrastructure, marking a major milestone in the country’s transition to renewable energy. It has secured a contract with the Christchurch City Council to build a second food waste-to-bioenergy facility.

The award was accepted by Andrew Fisher, managing director of Eco Stock Supplies and a founding partner in Ecogas, who attended the ceremony in Birmingham and said he was "super proud" to represent Ecogas and New Zealand on the global stage.

Pioneer Energy Group and Ecogas chief executive Peter McClean said the company’s success had only been possible through strong partnerships and a shared vision to divert organic waste from landfill and create lasting value for New Zealand.

"We championed this technology in a highly competitive market with limited policy mandates or financial incentives. We are incredibly grateful to our partners, councils, and commercial customers who have supported us on this journey," he said.

Jeffrey Clarke, chief executive of New Zealand’s gas sector body, GasNZ, welcomed Ecogas’s win, saying he was not at all surprised.

"What they have achieved is nothing short of remarkable. Through vision, persistence and a passion to do what is right, Ecogas has led a collaboration of partners who have quite literally turned Kiwi waste into treasure.

"Where others saw rubbish destined for landfill, Ecogas saw opportunity. They are converting the energy from food scraps and other organic waste into much-needed gas to power thousands of homes, generating heat and bioCO2 that significantly boosts greenhouse crop production.

"All nutrients are being captured to make rich biofertiliser to support Kiwi farmers. Communities should be replicating Ecogas’s Reporoa plant all over New Zealand to help solve our energy shortfall, reduce GHG emissions, reduce dependency on fertiliser imports, and so much more."

Earlier this year, Ecogas was also recognised at home, winning the 2025 WasteMINZ Award for excellence in best resource or value recovery initiative. — Allied Media