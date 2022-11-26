Long line for a sweet treat

Hundreds of hungry customers lined George St today, hoping for cookies to crumble the right way.

At midday, shoppers could be seen queuing for more than 60 metres down the main street to try out snacks from the Dunedin Cookie Bar, which opened today.

It's the second store to open (one is already trading in Queenstown) and the company plans more throughout the country over the next five years.

PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

There's also a factory store in Christchurch.

The Dunedin store was offering special opening day prices with its specialty Freakshakes for $1 and a different flavour on special each hour.

The line late this afternoon was reported to still be lengthy as Black Friday sale bargain hunters stop in for the new snacks.