Nasdaq cites Allbirds

Allbirds' Merino wool shoes. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Allbirds, once the darling of the footwear world, has been served a non-compliance notice from the Nasdaq after its shares fell below $1 for 30 consecutive days.

Allbirds, known for its wool sneakers, now has 180 calendar days, or until September 30, to regain compliance with the minimum bid-price requirement.

If it did not regain compliance within that period, the company might be eligible for an additional period of 180 days to regain compliance.

In an update to the market this week, the company said it intended to actively monitor the bid price and would consider actions it might take in response to the notification to regain compliance with the continued listing requirements.

No decisions about a response have been made at this time.

Allbirds was founded in 2016 by former All Whites captain Tim Brown and renewables engineer Joey Zwillinger and it produced its first-ever shoe made from superfine New Zealand merino wool.

In 2021, the company listed on the Nasdaq, having captured the attention of some big names, including actor Leonardo DiCaprio who invested in it.

In March this year, Allbirds announced chief operating officer Joe Vernachio had been appointed chief executive.

He replaced Mr Zwillinger, who is remaining on the board of directors and serve as a special adviser to the company.

Mr Brown gave up the chief executive position in 2023.

Full-year 2023 net loss was $152.5 million compared with $101.4m in 2022 and net-loss margins were 60% compared with 34% in 2022.