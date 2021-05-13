Otago median house price soars 58%

Photo: Getty Images

Otago’s median house price has rocketed by 58.8% in the year to April 2021.

Figures out today from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) show the median house price in the South Island region increased from $447,000 last year to $710,000.

Additionally, Dunedin City ($621,120) and Queenstown-Lakes District ($1,200,000) both reached a record median high.

Excluding April 2020, Otago had the lowest April sales volumes since April 2008.

However nationally, April saw the highest number of residential properties across New Zealand sold in an April month for five years with just over 7000 properties.

Just over 4500 of those properties were outside of Auckland.

National prices up 19.1% in the year to April.

REINZ’s acting chief executive Wendy Alexander said sales volume comparisons on a raw data perspective were not able to be made with April 2020 due to the Covid-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown.

"While the national picture represents the busiest April in five years, the reality is that we’ve seen the number of sales decrease when compared to March.

‘‘While in part this is what we expect to happen when moving from March to April, there is definitely a wait and see approach from a number of investors and also some first-time buyers," she said.

