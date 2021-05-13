Thursday, 13 May 2021

Otago median house price soars 58%

    By Riley Kennedy
    1. Business
    1 Comment

    Photo: Getty Images
    Photo: Getty Images
    Otago’s median house price has rocketed by 58.8% in the year to April 2021.

    Figures out today from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) show the median house price in the South Island region increased from $447,000 last year to $710,000.

    Additionally, Dunedin City ($621,120) and Queenstown-Lakes District ($1,200,000) both reached a record median high.

    Excluding April 2020, Otago had the lowest April sales volumes since April 2008.

    However nationally, April saw the highest number of residential properties across New Zealand sold in an April month for five  years with just over 7000 properties.

    Just over 4500 of those properties were outside of Auckland.

    National prices up 19.1% in the year to April.

    REINZ’s acting chief executive Wendy Alexander said sales volume comparisons on a raw data perspective were not able to be made with April 2020 due to the Covid-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown.

    "While the national picture represents the busiest April in five years, the reality is that we’ve seen the number of sales decrease when compared to March.

    ‘‘While in part this is what we expect to happen when moving from March to April, there is definitely a wait and see approach from a number of investors and also some first-time buyers," she said.

    riley.kennedy@odt.co.nz

    1 Comment

    Comments

    ozzzy3 Thu, 13/05/2021 - 11:33am

    Shear madness. As a home buyer, I am now officially depressed.. The only winners here are banks and real estate agents. Please, bring on the next already overdue crash..

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter