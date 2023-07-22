Painting firm set to train 100th apprentice

The Sims & Blue team are (from left) Hayden Murray (30 years), Hamish Ferry (apprentice), Kelly Broderick (30 years), Brooke Munro (apprentice), Arna Finnerty (apprentice), Glenn Sims, Nathan Sims, Colin Aitken (tradesman), Ashley Harris (tradeswoman), P.J. Wallace (tradesman), Aidan Howell (trainee) and Matthew Sims (apprentice). Absent: Jeremy Smallridge (apprentice). Photo: supplied

Sims & Blue Ltd, one of Dunedin’s oldest painting and decorating firms, is closing in on training its 100th apprentice.

Of the 90-plus trained to date, one was New Zealand Master Painters Apprentice of the Year in 2022, two have been on the brushes there for 30 years and many others are now running successful businesses around the country and in Australia — and there is also one in Ireland.

Established in 1962 by John Sims and Gilbert Blue, the firm recently revamped its website and came to the realisation it had done more than "simply painting houses".

That comprehension led to the formation of Beyond the Brush, a statement comprising four pillars to reflect the firm’s history, training, its commitment to the community and with the environment.

Second generation owner and director Nathan Sims, who runs the firm with his brother Glenn, said he was proud of the history and the apprentices who had been given a start.

"Over the past 60 years we have trained 93 apprentices and we have five currently going through their apprenticeship.

"We are now aiming for 100 trained apprentices. We like to take them on at a young age and teach them the Sims & Blue way of doing things.

"Dad was passionate about training, and he has passed that down to Glenn and me. The older team members take the apprentices under their wing and teach them how to not only be a tradesperson, but also how to act around clients and to solve problems.

"They become a mentor to those young people, who are still really in their formative years. This, and the family-orientated atmosphere, strengthens the team and upholds the high standards of workmanship that is expected from a job carried out by Sims & Blue Ltd," he said.

Mr Sims said he particularly enjoyed seeing staff bringing villas and old cottages back to life, "giving those old homes the respect they deserve."

Ashley Harris was named the 2022 NZ Master Painters Apprentice of the Year while pregnant with son Lucas, now 5 months old. She will return from maternity leave in the next few weeks and is keen to share her knowledge and passion with those new to the industry.

Nathan (left) and Glenn Sims run painting and decorating firm Sims & Blue. Photo: Gregor Richardson

It was the first apprentice of the year award won by a Sims & Blue employee. Ms Harris admitted that being the only female team member during her first five years on the job was challenging but it also encouraged her to set her standards even higher.

"It is an absolute privilege to be part of the team. Their wealth of experience, high-quality workmanship and strong core values have been invaluable to my training.

"Applying for and winning apprentice of the year was completely outside of my comfort zone, but I am so thankful for that experience. I feel like I learnt from the best, had the most amazing support team and was able to really challenge myself," Ms Harris said.

Ireland-based Nathan O’Connor said the skills he learned at the firm had assisted him all around the world.

"As apprentices we were trained by the tradesmen above us. It was kind of a climb your way up the ranks as we went through 8000 hours on site.

"We covered all aspects of the painting and decorating trade. I know now how lucky I was to gain the skills over such a broad spectrum, and I’ve used those to find work anywhere and everywhere.

"I’ve been very fortunate to have travelled for many years and always found work very easily. From big companies in the heart of London to small operators in the French Alps, and also many years working as a builder in England using skills I had learned at Sims & Blue," he said.

Mr O’Connor owns and operates Kiwi Decor, which he describes as a high-end company specialising in new builds and restoration work with a 12-month wait time.

"I am proud we are sought after and have a really good client base, which keeps coming back.

"I always knew, even when I worked at Sims & Blue, I was going to do it my way. I just didn’t know where.

"It’s an interesting place to live. We are on the border of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, so we can work in Dublin which is still in the EU and on euros with its own taxes, or we can work in the north which is on the British pound and tax system.

Ashley Harris was named the 2022 NZ Master Painters Apprentice of the Year while pregnant with son Lucas Inder, now 5 months old. Photo: Gregor Richardson

"Irish people build big houses. Most of the new builds we do are around 5000 square feet [465sq m] with big separate garages, all solid block walls with solid plaster walls and all trimmed out with big doors and massive frames. It usually takes a team of three painters around a month to complete. I still really enjoy what I do and love living here in Ireland," Mr O’Connor said.

"The craic is mighty."

Hayden Murray, one of the 30-year employees, was an 11-year-old pupil at the Terrace Primary School in Alexandra in 1988 when Sims & Blue painted his classroom.

Writing in the recently published book to celebrate the firm’s 60th anniversary, Mr Murray remembers pestering the painters and asking all sorts of questions. Five years later he started his apprenticeship at Sims & Blue and remains there still.

Not all apprentices have stayed in the industry.

Nayland Smith started his time with Sims & Blue in 1990, spent a few years with the company and then went out on his own before becoming a police officer. He is now the senior constable at the Omarama station.

Mr Smith said he fondly remembered his years at Sims & Blue.

He wrote in the 60th anniversary book: "I recall, even in my early days, having a sense of pride in the work we used to do. Knowing that we were doing a good job and if it wasn’t done right, we’d have to do it again.

"I was and still am proud to say that I served my time at Sims & Blue."

John Sims, who established the firm with the late Gilbert Blue in 1962, is still involved as a mentor to his sons.

"He is 83 now but is still active and passionate about the company and where we are heading," Nathan Sims said.

stevedavie@xtra.co.nz