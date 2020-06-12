Friday, 12 June 2020

Plastics manufacturer expands into bigger premises

    By Jacob McSweeny
    1. Business

    Progressive Plastics managing director Neville Chisholm at the company’s new building in Townleys...
    Progressive Plastics managing director Neville Chisholm at the company’s new building in Townleys Rd. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O'CONNOR
    Progressive Plastics has outgrown its Dunedin waterfront site and has partially moved to a new building in Kaikorai Valley.

    The company has been at its Fryatt St site since the 1970s and managing director Neville Chisholm said the company needed more space for some new machinery it had bought.

    A building in Townleys Rd was finished in August,

    Some machinery was moved from Fryatt St in September and the rest of the thermoforming packaging business went with it last month.

    The other part of Progressive Plastics’ business — plastic fabrication — will remain at Fryatt St.

    "The reason for the move up to Townleys Road ... is that we’re just outgrowing the old Fryatt St building, really," Mr Chisholm said.

    The packaging side of the business caters to the meat industry and the conmpany also wanted a new site for its "cleanliness and efficiencies".

    "We wanted something that would future-proof us."

    "We’ve left the fabrication business in Fryatt St for now because that’s suitable for that sort of work."

    The company employs about 14 staff and was bought by Mr Chisholm in 2016. Staff are split between the divisions and those in thermoforming have now relocated to Townleys Rd.

    During the Covid-19 outbreak, Progressive Plastics created plastic shields, which have been installed at petrol station, supermarket and pharmacy counters.

