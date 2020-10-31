Plunket-Harraways generosity going with the grain

Whanau Awhina Plunket community services manager Catherine Caley and Harraways chief executive Henry Hawkins celebrate the two organisations coming together. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

After teaming up with Whanau Awhina Plunket, Dunedin’s Harraways oat mill says it wants to continue giving back to the community it has been so successful in.

The oats company, which donated about 5000kg of product to the Salvation Army earlier in the year, will have the "Pick Me, Help Plunket" logo on all of its products, as well as providing sachets for Plunket bags for new mothers from March.

That is all part of the two Otago-founded organisations’ new partnership, which will also lead to a "Homegrown Heroes" campaign encouraging parents and caregivers to share their stories.

Harraways chief executive Henry Hawkins said the donation to the Salvation Army was more of a one-off in relation to hardships brought by Covid-19.

The relationship with Plunket was something a bit more long term, he said.

"This is more of our long-term position ... can we see more? As we develop our business and as New Zealand goes through tough times we are open to whatever we can do or support inside our country."

Mr Hawkins said in the nine months he had been at Harraways he realised he and the company had a role to play in the surrounding community.

"We’ve been here for 153 years. Everyone knows who we are, where we are and what we do. We’re seen as successful in the region ... we just have to give back, we feel it’s our duty to give back," Mr Hawkins said.

Harraways marketing manager Peter Cox said joining with Plunket was part of a strategy concerning the company’s brand.

"In order to get ‘brand love’, the community and its followers have to see the brand is not just mercenary, it’s actually doing stuff out there that’s going to benefit the community."

Plunket community services manager Catherine Caley said it was clear the two organisations were a good fit.

