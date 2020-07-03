Friday, 3 July 2020

Port Otago board gains experienced director and engineer Bob Fulton

    By Jacob McSweeny
    1. Business

    An experienced Fulton Hogan director and engineer has been appointed a director at Port Otago.

    Bob Fulton has been named on the port’s board after the retirement of Dave Faulkner in December last year.

    The Otago Regional Council [ORC] said Mr Fulton had extensive management and governance experience in the construction and infrastructure industry and was a qualified engineer.

    He is a director of Fulton Hogan Ltd, Horokiwi Quarries Ltd, Allied FH Ltd (chairman), Fulton Hogan Fiji/FHH JV (chairman) and Blackhead Quarries Ltd.

    Mr Fulton was appointed by the ORC last week and began work on Wednesday, his first board meeting being next Tuesday.

    ORC chairman of the Port Liaison Working Group, Cr Kevin Malcolm, said it was a pleasing appointment.

    “Mr Fulton has the experience and know-how to fill the role. He ticked all the right boxes in terms of the skills we were looking for and has a real desire to support Otago.

    ‘‘I’m very pleased to be able to appoint him to the Port Otago board.”

    The ORC said it wanted someone with skills in infrastructure, construction, project management and health and safety.

    Port Otago chairman Paul Rea was delighted to have Mr Fulton join the board.

    “It’s great to have someone with Bob’s background in engineering at the table, and I’m certain he’ll make an excellent addition to the board.”

    The ORC owns 100% of Port Otago.

