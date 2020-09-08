Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Renovations reveal part of the past

    By Jacob McSweeny
    1. Business

    Highland Homes foreman Kyle Pomeroy with some interesting prints found in the wall of the old...
    Highland Homes foreman Kyle Pomeroy with some interesting prints found in the wall of the old Branson’s Hotel in St Andrew St yesterday.
    A mysterious hole in the wall has been discovered at a central Dunedin building.

    Old wallpaper inside the hole in the wall shows drawings of ships. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    Old wallpaper inside the hole in the wall shows drawings of ships. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    The old Branson’s Bar and Hotel site on the corner of St Andrew St and Great King St is being renovated for the new Tokyo Ramen Takeichi restaurant.

    The hole was discovered after plaster and plasterboard had been chiselled off by Highland Homes workers renovating the site.

    "No idea [what it is]," Gillian Sugiyama, one of the operators of Tokyo Ramen Takeichi, said.

    "We’re going to leave it and just work it into the design."

    Highland Homes foreman Kyle Pomeroy suspected it had been some sort of opening into another room.

    Mrs Sugiyama and her husband Yuya Sugiyama hoped to hear from anyone who had information about the hole in the wall.

    They hoped the restaurant would be ready to open at the start of next month.

    jacob.mcsweeny@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter