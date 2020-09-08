Renovations reveal part of the past

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The hole was discovered after plaster and plasterboard had been chiselled off by Highland Homes workers renovating the site.
"No idea [what it is]," Gillian Sugiyama, one of the operators of Tokyo Ramen Takeichi, said.
"We’re going to leave it and just work it into the design."
Highland Homes foreman Kyle Pomeroy suspected it had been some sort of opening into another room.
Mrs Sugiyama and her husband Yuya Sugiyama hoped to hear from anyone who had information about the hole in the wall.
They hoped the restaurant would be ready to open at the start of next month.