Research institute Xerra appoints new chief executive

Xerra Earth Observation Institute new chief executive Trent Fulcher. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

An Alexandra-based research institute has a new leader at the helm.

Xerra Earth Observation Institute has announced Trent Fulcher as the company’s new chief executive, replacing Xerra’s first in the position, Steve Cotter, who stepped down earlier this year.

The start up was established with funding from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) in 2017 and uses earth observation data captured via satellite to track maritime activities through its Starboard Maritime Intelligence platform.

The platform allows governments, border security teams, non-government organisations (NGOs) and fisheries organisations to track maritime activities including drug smuggling and illegal fishing, as well as to uncover non-reporting "dark" vessels.

Mr Fulcher comes to the company with a raft of experience, both as a chief executive and as a successful entrepreneur.

His previous role involved working with New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE), where he supported New Zealand export businesses navigating the complexities brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Xerra was at an "exciting stage of growth" due to the innovation and intellect that existed throughout the organisation, Mr Fulcher said.

"The team’s passion for the cause that Xerra was founded on, is something I am looking forward to.

"Starboard has been particularly successful in supporting fisheries monitoring, control and surveillance (MCS) and there is opportunity for expansion in this market and other areas of maritime domain awareness."

He was excited at Xerra’s potential, both with its current focus on maritime domain awareness and where the technology could lead in the future, he said.

Mr Fulcher’s role will primarily be Wellington-based, with his focus on scaling the Starboard Maritime Intelligence platform up globally.

Starboard was launched commercially in 2021, with the New Zealand Ministry for Primary Industries as its founding customer.