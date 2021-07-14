Wednesday, 14 July 2021

2.23 pm

Reserve Bank makes no change to OCR

    1. Business

    Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr. Photo: NZ Herald
    Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr. Photo: NZ Herald
    The Reserve Bank has kept the Official Cash Rate on hold at 0.25%, but says it will reduce economic stimulus by winding up its programme of bond buying - sometimes described as printing money.

    The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to reduce the current stimulatory level of monetary settings in order to meet its consumer price and employment objectives over the medium-term, New Zealand's central bank said today in a statement.

    "The Reserve Bank will halt additional asset purchases under the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme by 23 July 2021," it said.

    The move was more aggressive than the market expected and the New Zealand dollar spiked on the news.

    The committee will hold the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25% and the Funding for Lending Programme unchanged.

    "The global economic outlook continues to improve, providing ongoing price support for New Zealand's export commodities," the RBNZ said.

    "Global monetary and fiscal settings remain at accommodative levels supporting the recovery in economic activity.

    "Rising vaccination rates across many countries are providing further economic impetus.

    "However, the need to reinstate Covid-19 containment measures in some regions highlights the ongoing global health and economic risks posed by the virus".

    Last week's stronger-than-expected Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion prompted the big four commercial banks to bring forward their rate hike expectations from early 2022 to November this year.

    Today ASB and KiwiBank responded to the shift in market pricing by lifting mortgage and deposit rates.

     

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter