New science institute culling 134 jobs

The government's Bioeconomy Science Institute is to cut 134 jobs less than a year after it was formed.

That comes on top of 152 jobs axed when the institute was set up as a merger of AgResearch, Manaaki Whenua - Landcare Research, Plant & Food Research and Scion into a single organisation.

The institute was formed in July last year and had a workforce of 2300.

The cuts include 86 science roles and 48 professional services roles such as finance and administration.

Public Service Association (PSA) union national secretary Fleur Fitzsimons said the government was wasting the talent of scientists who could drive economic growth.

"This is just more of the same from a government determined to shed talented people across the public sector regardless of the consequences."

Fitzsimons said cuts would set the organisation up for failure.

"New Zealand deserves and needs this organisation to contribute to economic growth innovation, and our response to climate change."

The cuts would also not help the country's productivity, she believed.

"The government's own science system advisory group had warned them that the lack of investment in science, innovation and technology is playing a role in our sluggish productivity."

The downsizing came after cuts to other Crown Research Institutes and the disbanding of Callaghan Innovation.

