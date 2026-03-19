Rocket Lab wins $330m US Department of War contract

Rocket Lab founder and chief executive Sir Peter Beck. Photo: Supplied / Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab has won a $US190 million (NZ$327m) contract from the United States Department of War, formerly the Department of Defence, for a series of hypersonic test flights using its HASTE launch vehicle.

It is the largest single contract in the NZ-founded company's history and lifts its total order backlog to more than US$2 billion (NZ$3.44b).

The four‑year agreement covers 20 test flights of Rocket Lab's Hypersonic Accelerator Suborbital Test Electron (HASTE) rocket, a modified version of its Electron launcher designed to carry suborbital payloads of up to 700 kilograms at speeds above Mach 5.

The launches will be carried out under the Multi‑Service Advanced Capability Hypersonic Test Bed (MACH‑TB) 2.0 programme - a partnership between the Department of War and the Naval Surface Warfare Centre Crane Division that aims to accelerate hypersonic flight testing and related technologies.

Rocket Lab has already conducted several HASTE missions since 2023 under the MACH‑TB programme.

Rocket Lab founder and chief executive Sir Peter Beck said the expanded partnership with the Department of War and MACH‑TB would help strengthen US national security by providing rapid and affordable hypersonic testing.

"Our advanced technology, responsive launch schedules, and mass production of our HASTE hypersonic rockets are enabling faster progress across a range of hypersonic experiments by our government and industry partners," he said.

Sir Peter described the new deal as "another proud moment for the team that builds the strength and resiliency of the United States' aerospace efforts".

The contract takes Rocket Lab's launch backlog to 70 missions, and the company has sold 28 launches in the first quarter of 2026 - almost as many as it sold during the whole of 2025.