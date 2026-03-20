Trampoline park forced to close amid tough times

The MoveX Trampoline and Ninja Park on Maces Rd in Bromley. Photo: Supplied

A popular Christchurch indoor trampoline park has closed its doors after the company that runs it went into liquidation.

The popular children's entertainment venue MoveX Trampoline and Ninja Park on Maces Rd, Bromley, has been closed after its owners were put into liquidation owing near $300,000 in tax.

The trampoline park's owners, Converge Entertainment Ltd and Converge Holdings Ltd, were both placed into liquidation on Thursday.

Both companies have Christchurch woman Sonya Mbonyinshuti listed as a director. Mbonyinshuti and her husband, Simon-Pierre, are also among the shareholders.

MoveX Trampoline and Ninja Park's website has been taken down and the phone line tells customers the venue is temporarily closed.

The business's Facebook page was still live.

An automated email from the park read: "It is with the deepest sadness we have to let you know that MoveX is (hopefully temporarily) closed brought on by challenging economic times.

"We are devastated by this turn of events and want to express heartfelt gratitude for all your support over the years."

The Press reported that Inland Revenue lawyer Derick Lotz told the High Court at Christchurch on Thursday IRD was owed $250,000 to $300,000 across both companies.

-Allied Media