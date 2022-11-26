Sales satisfy stores, shoppers

The heart of the Dunedin retail centre came to life yesterday as the Black Friday sales attracted people looking for a bargain.

Retail has struggled the past three years because of Covid restrictions and road works through George St and other city centre roads.

However, the increase in business yesterday had vendors smiling.

Customers were ready as the doors opened, and shoppers carrying brown paper bags down George St during the afternoon were a sight of retail delight.

A Wall Street Mall saleswoman who did not want to be named said it was the busiest day she had seen in a long time.

Many school pupils had finished their exams and were out shopping as well, which made a big difference, she said.

Bivouac Outdoor Dunedin manager Bryan Fitzgerald said it was great to see the increase in customers.

Combined with the influx of cruise ship passengers lately, the main street had been a lot busier, he said.

Beggs MusicWorks manager Stevie Rice said there was a lot of pressure for businesses to hold large Black Friday sales.

Recently banks had asked people to curb their spending, which had pushed competitors to take advantage of the traditionally American event to make sales, he said.

Barkers’ Dunedin Trading Post retail assistant Angie Kosenko said the sales had increased the amount of people coming through the door.

A few people had stocked up on their favourite items, such as one person buying five copies of their favourite shirt, she said.

Taking advantage of Black Friday deals are (clockwise from top left) shoppers on George St yesterday afternoon; Andrew Duff and Jackson Kynan-Wilde carry their new television out of The Warehouse; Titus Olusina holds up his new pillows and shavers from Briscoes in Dunedin; Brent Bulmer shows off his Mitre 10 Mega Dunedin Black Friday haul. Photos: Peter McIntosh

Across the last year, the store had alternated between "really quiet" and "really busy" because of Covid.

Customers were also loving the sales.

Brent Bulmer treated himself to a variety of new toys at Mitre 10 Mega Dunedin.

He came out of the store with a barbecue, along with a stand for it and a hot plate.

Members of his family were vegetarian so he did not often get to cook meat, but could not wait to test it out on his favourite cut, a sirloin steak, he said.

Titus Olusina had his hands full with four new bed pillows as he left Briscoes.

He said they only cost $12 each, which meant he could finally throw out his worn-out old ones.

He also got two new electric shavers for less than $40, down from about $120.

He was "very grateful" for the deals.

Flatmates Jackson Kynan-Wilde and Andrew Duff left The Warehouse in South Dunedin with an $800 65-inch smart TV.

Mr Kynan-Wilde said the sale came at just the right time, as the pair only moved into their new place last week.

wyatt.ryder@odt.co.nz