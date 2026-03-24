Samoa flights cancelled as airlines seek assurance

Air New Zealand has said it would cancel 1100 flights from early March through until early May, but most passengers would be moved to flights on the same day. Photo: Air NZ

Air New Zealand says four return flights to Samoa for April and May have been cancelled due to rising fuel costs.

The cancellations are part of scheduled changes the airline announced at the start of this month.

Air New Zealand said it had nine services to Samoa each week and described the change as "minimal".

It said like other airlines, it was dealing with unprecedented volatility with jet fuel prices due to the conflict in the Middle East and was adjusting schedules to manage the impact.

Air New Zealand earlier said that it would cancel around 1100 flights from early March through until early May, but that most passengers would be moved to flights on the same day.

Airlines are seeking assurance from the government, as the supply of jet fuel could be limited.

Board of Airline Representatives chief executive Cath O'Brien told RNZ's Morning Report programme that New Zealand is a known as a "fuel risk destination".

New Zealand had a history of experiencing issues with jet fuel allocation, she said.

"We saw that in 2017. We had the pipeline rupture. We saw it in 2022 and 2023 when we had insufficient jet fuel imported into the country."

She was concerned that there had been no information, as suppliers could give 12 hours' notice of rationing but airlines could not respond in the same way as usual because if there was limited jet fuel in New Zealand, the same would apply elsewhere.

"If we knew how a scarce resource of jet fuel might be managed, then we would be able to say how airlines might respond and whether that jet fuel is allocated more or less to long haul, or short haul, or freighters, or licensed flights, or regional services.

"At the moment, we're kind of operating in this dearth of information."

However, O'Brien said airlines were comfortable that there was currently a sufficient fuel supply and could continue their usual operations.

"If we get to a point, as we have in the past in New Zealand, where jet fuel is 10 days away from arriving and we have a limited amount to get us through, then we might need to be careful with that jet fuel that we have as we wait for the next shipment.

"I think that's increasingly likely as an outcome of the conflict up in the Middle East... so we need to know how we will manage that delay."

Meanwhile, regional airlines are warning key air links are under growing pressure due to the rising fuel prices and operating costs.

Originair is poised to scrap its Wellington to Westport route, while Air Chathams has introduced a $20 fuel surcharge per ticket.

Barrier Air chief executive Grant Bacon said fuel price rises so far equated to about $15 extra per person on an average Wellington to Tākaka Golden Bay Air flight.

Reuters reports that jet fuel prices have soared from $US85-90 per barrel to $US150-200 per barrel in recent days leading to a number of airlines, including Air New Zealand, increasing fuel surcharges.