Side On cafe returns - as a lizard?

Side On cafe owners Renee Hope and Alan Baxter. File photo: Peter McIntosh

The operators of former Dunedin cafe Side On are back with a new venture - and their old customers could not be happier.

The popular Moray Pl cafe and bakery was forced to close last December to make way for a major project repairing inner city water pipes.

The Dunedin City Council bought the building and paid out the cafe's lease to the tune of $695,000.

Rumours have since been swirling about Side On's owners opening a new cafe in Vogel St.

Side On's social media accounts have confirmed the new venture, an eatery in Vogel St seemingly named Big Lizard Ōtepoti.

It will operate out of the former Mamas Donuts premises.

"It’s good to be back (soon)," the post said.

The operators are looking for "experienced people across bakery, pastry / cake, cooks and barista roles".

The Facebook post attracted more than 300 positive reactions and almost 50 happy comments from Side On fans.

"Oh wow, thought you guys were goneski! Glad you're not," one commenter said.

"Praise the pastry gods!," another said.