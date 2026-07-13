Six new intern directors named for DCHL companies

Tim Loan. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Dunedin City Holdings Ltd (DCHL) has announced the six emerging directors selected for the 2026 intake of the DCHL Graham Crombie intern director programme.

The programme continues its commitment to building governance capability in Dunedin, the company said in a statement.

The appointments follow strong interest, with 99 applications received from across the region.

DCHL chairman Tim Loan said the programme provided a positive way for it to develop a new generation of capable directors and add value to the Dunedin business community.

‘‘The level of interest reflects the strength of emerging governance talent in Dunedin.

‘‘Each of the interns selected brings depth of experience and a clear commitment to contributing to the city’s future,’’ he said.

Named in honour of former DCHL chairman Graham Crombie, the programme reflects his long-standing interest in developing people and supporting the next generation of governance leaders.

He supported early cohorts, including the first intake of intern directors in 2018.

Now in its fifth iteration, the 18-month programme places interns with DCHL group company boards where they take part in meetings, contribute to discussions and build a working understanding of governance in a commercial setting.

Each intern also receives mentoring, Institute of Directors training support and networking opportunities.

Mr Loan said the programme created value for both participants and the boards they joined.

‘‘Intern directors bring different professional experience and backgrounds, reflecting the diversity we want to encourage across our governance landscape.

‘‘That brings fresh perspectives and contributes to stronger board discussions,’’ he said.

The interns began their placements on July 1.

All participating companies are part of the DCHL group, which is owned by the Dunedin City Council.

steve.hepburn@odt.co.nz

Six emerging directors

• Louisa Homersham, chief financial officer, Delta — placed with Dunedin Venues Management Ltd

• Marc Keen, South Island director, Naylor Love — placed with Dunedin International Airport Ltd

• Marieke Mahoney, director advisory, Flock Consulting — placed with Aurora Energy Ltd

• Penelope Grellet, head of people, experience, Silver Fern Farms — placed with Delta Utility Services Ltd

• Cory Neale, chief executive officer, Aukaha — placed with City Forests Ltd

• Max Sims, deputy executive director operations, Otago Polytechnic — placed with Dunedin Railways Ltd