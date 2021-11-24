Sky-high demand for quarantine-free flights

A Dunedin-based travel agent has been inundated with people desperate to cross the Tasman, after Air New Zealand cancelled 1000 flights earlier this week.

Vincent George Travel initially offered 150 seats on a charter flight between Christchurch and Brisbane, departing on December 3.

The "guaranteed quarantine-free" flight is operated by Qantas, and open to double-vaccinated people who provided a negative Covid-19 test, and had been living in the South Island for 14 days prior to departure.

The one-way "green" flight sold out yesterday following Air NZ's announcement, prompting the travel agency to organise a second charter flight a week later.