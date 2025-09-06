Solar panel company keen to keep on expanding

Celebrating their success at the SEANZ awards are the Think Solar Group team (back row from left) Toby Nicholls, Nigel Bishop, Paul Hollingsworth, James Kettle, Dean Dunning and Cody Megginson, (front from left) Regan Dodd, Hannah Shea and Tom Stubbs. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Installing solar is good for Dean Dunning’s soul.

Mr Dunning is a director of the Think Solar Group which was recently named runner-up in the best large business at the Sustainable Energy Association New Zealand (SEANZ) awards.

The awards recognised the best and most innovative solar energy projects and businesses in the country and the citation for Think Solar Group said it was recognised for strong growth developed through its people-first culture - empowering staff and driving ‘‘exceptional’’ customer service.

Think Solar Group started as Wanaka Solar in 2016 and it has grown from there. It now comprised a group of solar installation companies with offices in Wānaka, Queenstown, Dunedin, Christchurch and Nelson.

Originally from England, Mr Dunning was an electrician who ironically always wanted to live in Wānaka but did not think it was possible.

He spent three and a-half years based at Franz Josef, on the West Coast, and, after a brief stint in Australia, he headed to Christchurch thinking that was where he would have to go for work.

But it was post-earthquakes and there was no accommodation, so he went to Wānaka and got a job as an electrician. He could not believe how sunny it was in the town and how few solar panels there were.

He studied renewable technology at SIT through distance learning and started doing a little solar work. Now he was totally solar and it was a ‘‘feel good’’ thing working in the renewable energy space, he said.

It had been good timing, starting doing solar as the industry started to grow. His brother is a software developer which was also useful.

In early 2020, he met Paul Hollingsworth who had been involved in the solar industry in the UK and was now living in Queenstown.

He joined Wanaka Solar and an office was opened in Queenstown.

‘‘Having someone over there made it take off,’’ Mr Dunning said.

It was planned to open a Think Solar branch in Timaru later this year and in Invercargill next year.

One of the challenges facing the industry was to do with it being newer in New Zealand than Australia or Europe so there were not a lot of skilled people available.

The biggest barrier to growth was too few staff, mainly installers.

‘‘There’s lots to learn but we are really keen to train people up,’’ Mr Dunning said.

