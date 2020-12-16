Summerset Group to repay $8.6m wage subsidy

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Summerset said it had made the decision to repay the Covid-19 wage subsidy it got in April.
It qualified for that because revenue fell by more than 30 per cent in April "when retirement unit sales fell to zero".
Rival Metlifecare had earlier repaid its wage subsidy.
Outgoing chairman Campbell said the board had been monitoring the situation "and had decided the time was right to return the wage subsidy. Summerset was in a stable financial position and the business outlook was positive."
Summerset has had no Covid cases in its many villages, it said.
Underlying profit for the December 2020 year will be $96m to $98m, it said today.
Summerset Group operates villages in Wigram, Avonhead, Casebrook, Rangiora and Prebbleton.