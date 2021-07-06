Test match a welcome winter boost

Champions of the World store manager Matthew Clifford says the All Blacks being in town will be a great boost for sales. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Dunedin's hospitality, accommodation and retail sectors are gearing up for a big weekend as the All Blacks play in town, and are looking forward to more to come.

On Saturday night, the All Blacks will play their first test match in Dunedin in three years, against Fiji at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

It will be the first of two test matches the New Zealand team will be playing in Dunedin this year. The second will be against the Springboks in September.

The last time the side played in Dunedin was in 2018 against France.

All Blacks’ merchandiser Champions of the World is one of several businesses gearing up for the weekend.

Store manager Matthew Clifford said All Black test matches were always big for the store.

"What we find is parents buy stuff for their kids at school on Friday, then we get busy Friday evening and Saturday with fans from all over the country.

"We treat a test day as an event, not just a normal shop day, so we are really looking forward to it," Mr Clifford said.

Craic Irish Tavern and Thistle Cafe and Bar owner Claire Grenfell said it had been a while since Dunedin had had such a big event and everyone was "really looking forward to it".

"Any event in Dunedin is great for us. Last Saturday, we had the winter carnival, so it will be really good," she said.

Business had been steady for the past few months off the back of a slow summer.

"It has ticked along really nicely because it was tough without any international tourists around in January and February, so we are really looking forward to the game," Ms Grenfell said.

Otago Motel Association president Alex Greenan said the game would be a welcome boost for moteliers across the city and would bring a "positive vibe" for everyone.

"Especially for the winter months, it is our quieter months. With what we have been through, it is very welcome."

Dunedin’s accommodation sector was doing "OK", but was not back to pre-covid levels yet.

"But they are right up there. People are able to pay bills again and things are bouncing back, but we are always very nervous in this game because it only takes one little mention of Covid for people to start cancelling bookings.

"There is a lot going on in Dunedin at the moment with sports events, a lot of corporate events and a lot of building going, so that is all helping us at the moment."

September’s game would be an even greater boost for the local sector.

"It is basically a sellout already," Mr Grennan said.

Craft Bar & Kitchen restaurant owner John McDonald said any event that got people out in the winter was very helpful for business.

"Last week in particular with the noticeable change in the weather, a bit of snow, it is hard to get people to go out, which is understandable. We find that every year.

"It is good to have some events of some significance for people to look forward to and go out and socialise and have a reason to be out," he said.

This weekend’s match would not be as significant as September’s match for hospitality.

"Well, I am certainly hoping it will be a good one but this is just a good fill-in for us," Mr McDonald said.

