Vehicle testing centre closing down due to hospital rebuild

VTNZ confirmed yesterday its Hanover St site would close permanently on Christmas Eve.
In a statement, VTNZ’s general manager operations Gavin McNaught said the move had been planned for the past six months.
"Due to the hospital rebuild, VTNZ Hanover St will be closing its doors permanently on Friday, 24 December," he said.
The Dunedin City Council’s ratepayers database listed the Ministry of Health as the site’s owner.
Prior to that, it was owned by Otago Land Group Ltd.
VTNZ’s Dunedin customers would be able to continue to take in their vehicles for warrants of fitness to its South Dunedin site, Mr McNaught said.
All staff affected by the closure were being transferred to other VTNZ branches or VTNZ-certified repairers, he said.