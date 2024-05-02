All Stats NZ staff offered voluntary redundancy

Photo: RNZ

All Stats NZ staff have been offered voluntary redundancy, the Public Service Association says.

The trade union said today it was concerned that the voluntary redundancies will impact on the government agency's ability to deliver on its core functions.

Stats NZ collects administrative data such as tax data, as well as information from censuses and surveys, according to its website.

"We're leaders in data and analytics. We help others do new things with data and to maintain integrity and privacy standards. We work with Māori, Pasifika, community groups, businesses, and local and central government."

PSA assistant secretary Fleur Fitzsimons said the union was supportive of staff having the option to take redundancy where it met their needs, but was worried about the disruption it would cause.

"We remain concerned that the constant rounds of cuts required by the government to pay for tax relief for landlords will impact the ability of Stats NZ to deliver the quality collection and analysis of data that businesses and communities depend on."

The government agency has told RNZ that there were 29 job losses in December 2023 as part of its change process.

Nearly 3500 public sector jobs have been cut, or are set to go, as a result of ministries and agencies slashing expenditure by either 6.5 or 7.5 percent, as directed by Finance Minister Nicola Willis.

Other ministries that have offered voluntary redundancies include the Ministry of Social Development, the Ministry for the Environment and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

But cuts were also being made beyond the core public sector, at Crown entities such as WorkSafe and Callaghan Innovation, and Crown research institute Niwa, for example.

More than 3000 jobs were proposed to be axed so far.

Minister for Regulation David Seymour previously indicated it could reach 7500 jobs.

- additional reporting ODT Online