Wedding season back in focus

The image which won Simone Jackson a silver with distinction in the Landscape in Camera category of the NZIPP Iris Awards. Photo: Simone Jackson

The wedding season is ramping up to be very busy time for professional photographers in Dunedin, with happy couples keen to tie the knot after wedding delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dunedin photographer Simone Jackson, who specialises in wedding photography through her business Simone Jackson Photography, said it was an exciting time.

Simone Jackson

"When the first lockdown happened, all of my wedding bookings dried up in an hour, which was very difficult," she said.

"Now lots of people are catching up, so this season is shaping up to be really busy."

Wedding photography could be hard work, involving long days and requiring a lot of energy, but were very enjoyable, she said.

"It’s a lot of work, but I love it."

Dunedin had a strong cohort of professional photographers, each with their own specialty, including weddings, babies, family portraiture, glamour, school balls, and commercial photography.

"Everyone is different, with their own skills and their own preferences," she said.

Alongside her wedding and commercial photography, Ms Jackson’s passion is landscape photography.

So, she was delighted to achieve success at the recent New Zealand Institute of Professional Photographers (NZIPP) Iris Awards 2022 in the Wedding, Nature and Landscape categories.

Ms Jackson and her fellow Otago-Southland photographers received an impressive haul of awards at the Australia and New Zealand professional photography Iris Awards, sponsored by Sony, which attracted more than 1400 entries this year.

The prestigious awards were judged live over three days, with five judges looking at each category, with a focus on technical skill and innovation.

"The judges love things that are new and different —so entering the awards really pushes you to be creative," Ms Jackson said.

NZIPP chair of honours Tracey Scott said each year the imagery entered in the awards "reaches new heights both technically and in its visual communication".

"These are wonderful assets they can transfer into their day-to-day photographic practice."

Results

NZIPP Iris Awards 2022 — Otago/Southland photographers’ results

Kurien Koshy Yohannan:

Nature category — 2 silver, 2 bronze

Portrait in Camera category — 3 bronze

Portrait Open category — 2 bronze

Associated distinction

Simone Jackson:

Nature category — 2 bronze, 2 silver

Wedding in Camera category — 3 silver

Landscape in Camera category — 1 bronze, 1 silver, 1 silver with distinction

Finalist in 3 categories — Wedding in Camera, Landscape in Camera, and Nature

Moira Clark:

Creative category — 1 silver

Illustrative category — 1 silver

Landscape Open category —1 bronze

Justine Turner:

Portrait in Camera category — 1 bronze

Family category — 2 bronze

Justine Weatherall:

Family category — 2 bronze

