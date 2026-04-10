Westport factory may be in line for closure

Talley's in Westport. Photo: Google Maps

Talley's is considering closing its Westport fish processing factory and has started consulting with staff.

It is understood about 80 jobs could be lost.

The Buller Mayor has described the proposed closure as devastating news for locals.

In a statement, Talley's Group chief executive Tony Hazlett said it was looking at consolidating its operations at the Westport site.

"The proposal reflects productivity and efficiency improvements made across Talley's processing network, which now allows the total volume of fish to be processed through Talley's Motueka and Timaru facilities," Hazlett said.

No final decision had been made, he said, and if the proposal went ahead all staff would be offered positions within the Talley's group.

"Talley's priority is to engage respectfully with staff throughout the consultation process, exploring options and providing support where needed."

Talley's said operations at its other fish processing sites were unaffected, and it remained a strong and stable business.

Buller mayor Chris Russell said it was difficult and devastating news, especially on top of the recent job losses at Western Mineral Sands.

He understood the plan would mean that all fish processing in Westport would cease, but that fish would still be received at the Westport wharf and shipped to the other plants.

"Given that those two plants (Motueka and Timaru) can handle all of the three plants through-put, with capacity to spare, I would have to say it doesn't look good for Westport's plant. But consultation has to occur, and that will happen over the next two weeks."

He had met with the chief executive of Talley's and the company was taking a responsible approach towards employees who might be affected, and was conscious of the impact of job losses on Westport and the wider area, Russell said.

"If people can take advantage of offers from within the Talley's group, that is really really a wonderful thing, but if people leave the Buller district that is not good for us," Russell said.

"We will continue to struggle on as Buller always does."

Talley's will consult with staff over the next two weeks.