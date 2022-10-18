Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Riviera Touring Cars show

    Steve Jones, from Invercargill, with his lovingly restored 1928 Essex Sedan. The car was being used as a chicken coop when he first bought it. All the replacement parts needed to be handmade as none were available.

    At the annual Riviera Touring Cars show, Riverton, Saturday, October 15.

