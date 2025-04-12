Weekend festival set to soar

David Thomson

In the past couple of days I’ve done a quick pivot, out of Rally Otago mode, to get set for the 2025 George Begg Festival, which kicked off in Invercargill on Thursday, and runs over this weekend.

Southland weather can be fickle, and Invercargill’s Teretonga circuit is pretty exposed in a howling south-westerly, but as I write this editorial, it seems the weather Gods will be smiling for the main two days of on-track action, today and tomorrow.

When I updated on the festival in Drivesouth last weekend, the list of star drivers was already impressive, including Kiwi racers Paul Radisich, Greg Murphy, Brett Riley, Kayne Scott, Jonny Reid and Brendon Leitch, as well as rally aces Hayden Paddon and Emma Gilmour. Australian circuit star Charlie O’Brien and Australian-based Kiwi touring car legend Steven Richards (a five-times Bathurst winner) and his son Clay we also confirmed. That list has also expanded with the addition of present Kiwi racer Andrew Waite.

The on-track element of the Begg Festival will run from 9am to 5pm today and tomorrow. The cars will be grouped into period-correct and competitive classes for the racing. Saturday’s card will comprise 18 races and five lunchtime demonstration runs, while 17 races and five lunchtime demonstrations are scheduled for Sunday.

Racing will be organised into the following classes: Pre-1980 historic saloons sports and GT cars; vintage racing cars; modern (post-2000) touring cars, modern GT and GT3 cars; Formula 5000 and Formula Pacific single seaters; pre-1978 classic saloons; 1982-2000 historic touring cars. A special "Italian Job" category, taking its name from the movies of the same, name will feature both original Minis, and modern BMW Minis.

Saturday’s action will conclude with the Drummond Dash, a 30-minute enduro race open to cars from the Historic Saloons, Pre 78 Classic Saloons, and the Italian Job category. For this race there will be a compulsory mid-race it stop and driver change, and each car will feature an amateur and professional driver pairing.

The demonstration categories will include an on-track display of many of the cars George Begg designed and built in the 1960s and 1970s, a Ferrari parade, a parade for other Italian cars, and motorbike and rally car demonstrations.

Add in all the surrounding events, including race goers in period costume and an associated fashion show, plus the best of Southland produce to enjoy at the trackside food venues, and it should add to up a fun weekend.

For more information and tickets, head to: www.georgebeggfestival.nz

