Safety plan announced

The United States Department of Transportation plans to deploy interconnected safety technology in cars and on roadways across the country by 2036. The plan uses vehicle-to-everything technology, an umbrella term referring to the real-time transfer of data between vehicles, stationary infrastructure, personal smart devices and more. That data can be used to create safety alerts for drivers, enable advanced vehicle safety features that prevent crashes and improve traffic flows.