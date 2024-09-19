Art seen: September 19

James Dignan takes a look at some new exhibitions in Dunedin.

Pourer, by Chris Weaver. Photos: supplied

‘‘Handled’’ is a perfect multifaceted title for Chris Weaver’s exhibition of ceramic and wood creations at Brett McDowell Gallery.

The pieces are designed in such a way that the grain of the wooden handles forms a softening element to the cooler yet still friendly pottery which forms the basis of each item. The items themselves, functional yet aesthetic, are created so as to be handled; these are not utensils in name alone but are fit to be used for their named purpose.

As fired works of clay, the pieces have also been created by a very literal handling by the artist.

The ceramic work, in grey and charcoal black, is made with strong yet supple geometry, and has a distinct organic nature which adds greatly to its charm. The addition of the smooth, quirkily bent handles — almost appearing like miniature rusted girders — adds to this natural

appearance and gives what could have been solid, slabby work an inner vitality. Several of the teapots and pourers almost look like wry robotic fantails, and give the impression that they could, as their avian forms suggest, leave their perches to flit around the gallery.

The works are more than mere design, they have character and life, simultaneously modern yet antique, like the finest Art Deco or the lines of a classic motor vehicle.

The Remarkables from Lake Hayes, by Gillian Pope.

‘‘Another Look at Landscape’’’, Gillian Pope

(Moray Gallery)

Gillian Pope provides ‘‘Another Look at Landscape’’ at Moray Gallery, with a series of paintings of the South, mostly from the rugged inland country of Central Otago.

The exhibition is a departure for Pope, who has been known for realistic images of the land, in both paint and print. Like that earlier former realist Piet Mondrian, her work has developed via drastic simplification, though in Pope’s case this has led to fluidity of form and colour rather than rigorous geometry.

The new look that Pope affords is one which impressively mixes elements of abstract expressionism, pop art psychedelia, and stained glass-like slabs to produce a gloriously vibrant series of landscapes. The land is depicted in strong flat blocks of colour, giving an impression of the moods of the land as much as the outlines present its topography. This is less a faithful depiction than an emotional journey.

The works are divided into rough vertical strips, with the bright colours varying between these strips so that one individual work may be seen as a series of several tall narrow images or viewed as one panoramic whole. Landforms have been simplified, so that the emphasis is on a journey through colour as much or more than it is intended as a faithful depiction of place.

Untitled, by David Holmes.

‘‘Everything’’, David Holmes

(Pea Sea Art)

David Holmes provides an impressive array of jewellery and related items at Port Chalmers with the only slightly hyperbolic title ‘‘Everything’’.

While the exhibition might not contain the entire universe, at around 170 items it is still a massive body of work, containing both new items and a back-catalogue from throughout the artist’s career. Necklaces make up the majority of the collection, with earrings, pins, and rings adding to the display.

Much of Holmes’s work is based around the adaptation of natural objects: delicately worked wood and shells form the basis for many of the pieces on display, but everything from gravel to an old two-dollar note has been gathered by the magpie-like jeweller for use in his work.

Silversmithing has increasingly become an element in many of the pieces, as have individual recurring themes, such as a seemingly ubiquitous little silver man and some beautifully delicate wildlife carved into shells.

New Zealand art history is a major influence, with pieces referencing McCahon and Hotere alongside several pieces which are stylised impressions of traditional Māori forms.

The pieces definitely have a quirky side and a joyful attractiveness, and the great originality and creative spark in their design suggests that every single item has its own story to tell.



