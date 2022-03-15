THE LIGHTHOUSEBeacon Press

REVIEWED BY WILLIE CAMPBELL

The image of a lighthouse as a beacon of safety and security has a rich history.

Christopher Parker has taken the physical presence and the mysterious stories that have developed around the ancient lighthouse in the fictional town of Seabrook and given it a time-warp function to intervene in the lives of two young people who have suffered personal trauma and are in need of some healing.

Amy’s relationship with her father has turned toxic since the recent death of her mother. His role as a detective leads him to Seabrook to complete a cold case.

Ryan Porter, meanwhile, is running a horse trecking business that is losing money. He is hiding the financial devastation from his father is recovering from a stroke.

These two major players are linked by the lighthouse and its surprising powers as they each work towards a resolution of their situations.

Although the promotional material does not suggest this is a young-adult offering, I suspect those readers will appreciate the twists and turns in the story.

